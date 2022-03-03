Mali: Hamari Traoré, the Malian Eagle Flying for Club and Country

Mali's Hamari Traoré is one of the main men at French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes this season.

The defender is a rare case of a player who is skipper of his national side and his club- certainly a great showcase of African football.

The former USFAS of Bamako full-back has provided six assists and scored once in 21 Ligue 1 games this campaign, thus highlighting his importance to his club.

Hamari demonstrated his class by providing two assists in the 4-2 victory away to Montpellier last Friday, in a game 2017 TotalEnergies AFCON winner Ambroise Oyongo of Cameroon scored one of the goals for the home side.

Hamari has been named in the team of week 26, as has been on multiple occasions before the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Though Hamari will have loved to pilot the Eagles to higher heights in Cameroon, they were eliminated in the round of 16 by the Nzalang Nacional of Equatorial Guinea (0-0 after the end of 120 minutes of regular play time) on penalties, but he remains great.

Contributing much in defense and attack is trademark for coach Bruno Genisio's team and his country.

Like his coach at Rennes, the coach of Mali, Mohamed Magassouba has hipped much praise on the former trainee of the Jean Marc Guillou center in Bamako

Hamari and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi of PSG, both players are certainly showcasing the quality of right-backs Africa owns.

Over the years from Paris FC to Rennes via Stade de Reims, Hamari has always given more and justified the trust his trainers have had in him, especially as a captain.

"The armband with the national team is the most difficult thing; I have to manage egos, discuss bonuses and listen to everyone without forgetting my role on the pitch," the 2019 TotalEnergies AFCON 8th finalist confided to CAFOnline.com on the eve of the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 fixture against Mauritania (2-0) at the Japoma stadium in Douala.

Whatever happens in the years ahead, Hamari is showcasing African quality today.

The ex-Lierse full-back is expected to be key for Mali in their final Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup play-offs tie against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia later this month.