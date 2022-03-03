Africa: Qatar 202 - African Qualifiers Play-Off Dates and Venues Confirmed

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ African Qualifiers will be concluded this March with the holding of the final round.

After intense rounds which saw the participation of all 54 CAF Member Associations, ten (10) teams are still in contention for the five African places at the prestigious world tournament.

The first leg of the last round is scheduled for 25 March 2022, while the second leg matches will be held on 29 March 2022, four days later.

Mali hope to win their first ticket for the World Cup. And to achieve this goal, the Malian FA has called for reinforcements on the Eagles' bench, with the arrival of former internationals such as Frédéric Kanouté, Mohamed Lamine Sissoko, Eric Chelle and Seydou Keita to support current coach Mohamed Magassouba.

For countries like Cameroon, the African nation holding the record for participation in the World Cup with 7 appearances, or Nigeria with their 6 appearances, it will first be a question of extending their records.

Morocco and Tunisia have participated in the world tournament five times and hope to return to the world stage.

These are three participations each for the Black Stars of Ghana and the Pharaohs of Egypt. And why not a fourth appearance?

African Champions Senegal are still on cloud nine and a third participation in World Cup after 2002 and 2018 will be the icing on the cake.

As for Algeria, they are aiming to revive after an early elimination from the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021. What could be better than a quest for a place in the FIFA World Cup?

DR Congo (then Zaire) got a glimpse of World Cup in 1974. 48 years later, The Leopards are ready to return.

Below is the match schedule:

First Leg

Date Time Match Venue City

25.03.2022 15h00 DR Congo - Morocco Stade des Martyrs Kinshasa

25.03.2022 17h00 Mali - Tunisia Stade du 26 mars Bamako

25.03.2022 17h00 Cameroon - Algeria Stade de Japoma Douala

25.03.2022 19h30 Egypt - Senegal Cairo International Stadium Cairo

25.03.2022 19h30 Ghana - Nigeria Cape Coast Stadium Cape Coast

Second Leg

Date Time Match Venue City

29.03.2022 17h00 Senegal - Egypt Stade Olympique de Diamniadio Dakar

29.03.2022 17h00 Nigeria - Ghana MKO National Stadium Abuja

29.03.2022 19h30 Algeria - Cameroon Stade Mustapha Tchaker Blida

29.03.2022 19h30 Tunisia - Mali Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi Tunis

29.03.2022 19h30 Morocco - DR Congo Complexe Mohammed V Casablanca

*Kick-off time in GMT