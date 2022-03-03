Tunisia: EBRD to Support Tunisia in Its Negotiations With IMF

Tunis/Tunisia — First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink reaffirmed on Wednesday the support of this financial institution to Tunisia in the framework of the economic recovery programme launched by the government.

"The EBRD stands by Tunisia to revive its economy and improve its investment climate, which is an important element of the reform programme," he added.

Quoted in a press release issued by the Prime Ministry, the European official said after his meeting Wednesday evening with Najla Bouden that the EBRD is ready to further develop cooperation with Tunisia in all priority areas.

It is also ready to finance support programmes for small and medium-sized enterprises, develop partnerships between the public and private sectors, strengthen the production of renewable energy and lay the foundations for a green economy.

In addition, Jürgen Rigterink reported progress in negotiations between Tunisia and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), underlining the Bank's support to Tunisia in this process.

For her part, Bouden praised the EBRD's role in supporting the reform process undertaken by Tunisia and the expansion of areas of cooperation in the renewable energy, industry, finance and logistics sectors.