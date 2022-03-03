Tunisia: Minister of Higher Education Meets With WB Delegation

2 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Moncef Boukthir, on Tuesday, met with a World Bank delegation to discuss the means for the World Bank to support the higher education and scientific research sector in various fields. These include improving governance, supporting the independence of universities and their institutions, and developing the digital sector and artificial intelligence.

The Minister also reviewed the results of the Higher Education Modernisation Project in support of employability, said a Ministry statement.

He addressed the possibility of developing training, enhancing the results of scientific research for the national economy and offering more job opportunities to PhD holders.

The World Bank delegation involved Manager in the Bank's Education Global Practice Andreas Blom, WB representative in Tunisia Alexandre Arrobbio and Head of Education Programmes at the WB in Tunisia Himdat Bayusuf. From the Tunisian part, the meeting was attended by Chief of Staff Mahmoud Zouaoui and a delegation from the Ministry's management unit.

