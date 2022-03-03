Kenya: Nearly 2.4 Billion Women Globally Don't Have Same Economic Rights As Men

Nairobi — Around 2.4 billion women of working age are not afforded equal economic opportunity compared to men, according to the World Bank's Women, Business and the Law 2022 report.

According to the report, in 86 countries, women face some form of job restriction and 95 countries do not guarantee equal pay for equal work.

Further, 178 countries maintain legal barriers that prevent the full economic participation of women.

"While progress has been made, the gap between men's and women's expected lifetime earnings globally is US$172 trillion - nearly two times the world's annual GDP," said Mari Pangestu, World Bank Managing Director of Development Policy and Partnerships.

"As we move forward to achieve green, resilient and inclusive development, governments need to accelerate the pace of legal reforms so that women can realize their full potential and benefit fully and equally."

Globally, women still have only three-quarters of the legal rights afforded to men -- an aggregate score of 76.5 out of a possible 100, which denotes complete legal parity.

However, despite the disproportionate effect on women's lives and livelihood from the global pandemic, 23 countries reformed their laws in 2021 to take much-needed steps towards advancing women's economic inclusion, according to the report.

The Middle East and North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa regions showed the largest improvements in the WBL Index in 2021, though they continue to lag behind other parts of the world overall.

Gabon stands out with comprehensive reforms to its civil code and the enactment of a law on the elimination of violence against women.

Gabon's score rose from 57.5 in 2020 to 82.5 in 2021.

Globally, the highest number of reforms were made in the Parenthood, Pay, and Workplace indicators.

Many reforms focused on protecting against sexual harassment in employment, prohibiting gender discrimination, increasing paid leave for new parents, and removing job restrictions for women.

The Pay and Parenthood indicators have the lowest average scores in the index, but they have increased in the last year, rising 0.9 and 0.7 points, respectively, with average scores of 68.7 and 55.6.

The gains in the Parenthood indicator have largely been around paternity leave and shared parental leave, but the low score highlights the need to accelerate reforms in this area.

"Women cannot achieve equality in the workplace if they are on an unequal footing at home," said Carmen Reinhart, Senior Vice President and Chief Economist of the World Bank Group.

"That means leveling the playing field and ensuring that having children doesn't mean women are excluded from full participation in the economy and realizing their hopes and ambitions."

The report noted that 118 economies in the world guarantee 14 weeks of paid leave for mothers.

More than half (114) of the economies measured mandate paid leave for fathers, but the median duration is just one week.