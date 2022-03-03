Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 13 Million Jabs Administered Since March 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 1,210 people got COVID-19 jabs on March 2 out of 85,726 text message invites, the Health Ministry said.

Ministry's figures revealed that 713 people were administered the first shot out of 31,101 text message invites, 84 got the second shot (out of 862), 383 received the booster (out of 53,688) and 30 got the travel shot (out of 74).

This took the overall number of fully vaccinated people to 6,333,248 (4,661,058 got two doses and 1,672,191 got only one shot as the vaccine requires a single dose or they have already been infected before).

12,998,954 jabs have been given so far. These include 7,161,963 first shots, 4,661,058 second shots, 1,144,526 boosters and 31,677 travel shots, the ministry added.