Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 13 Million Jabs Administered Since March 2021

3 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 1,210 people got COVID-19 jabs on March 2 out of 85,726 text message invites, the Health Ministry said.

Ministry's figures revealed that 713 people were administered the first shot out of 31,101 text message invites, 84 got the second shot (out of 862), 383 received the booster (out of 53,688) and 30 got the travel shot (out of 74).

This took the overall number of fully vaccinated people to 6,333,248 (4,661,058 got two doses and 1,672,191 got only one shot as the vaccine requires a single dose or they have already been infected before).

12,998,954 jabs have been given so far. These include 7,161,963 first shots, 4,661,058 second shots, 1,144,526 boosters and 31,677 travel shots, the ministry added.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X