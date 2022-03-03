Liberia: Down Town FC Continues Winning￼

Monrovia — Down Town FC winning spree in the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Montserrado County Sub-Association third division round 10 competition continued on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Down Town FC did so after scoring a convincing 6-2 triumph over Philadelphia Lone Star at the Tusa Sports Stadium in Gardnersville, Montserrado County.

Strikers Striker Rufus Crusoe, Samson E. Boah, Gabriel Omale were on target for Down Town FC in both halves of the game.

The victory is Down Town FC fourth in succession and the second against Philadelphia and her head Coach Mara Weah Walker continued his call on his players to keep on their winning spree until advance to the knockout stage of the league.

He called on his players to intensify their individual training before the team training because he is confident that player's individual training will help to maintain their winning spree against their opponents in their remaining games to come.

Says Coach Walker: "Our win against Philadelphia Lone Star did not come by surprise but through the perfect ball possession and finishing touches of my players I'm again calling on them to keep on their tactical ball displaced against their opponents until we qualify for the knockout stage of the league."

He warned his players to always follow the rules of the game if they wish to keep on their winning spree in the league because, according to him, they are now the main target in the league based on their continued good ball possession and winning spree against their opponents.

"'I'm making this call to my athletes because we all want them to continue their excellent performances against their opponents until our aim is accomplished and everybody knows such an aim would only come through if they continue to follow the rules of the game and to also maintain their winning spree in the league."