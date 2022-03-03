Liberia: LWSR Board Chair Conducts Improvement Assessment of Facilities￼

Monrovia — With the full restoration of pipe borne water expected to reach Central Monrovia and parts adjacent in a matter of months, the Chairman of the Board Of Directors of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation has expressed delight over the ongoing "express pipeline construction project".

With support from the World Bank under the Liberia Urban Water Supply Project, (LUWSP), the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation is currently constructing a Sixteen inch (16") HDTE pipeline for the purpose of restoring pipe borne water to Central Monrovia and adjacent communities.

The current project is expected to solve the old aged problem of construction on waterlines and transmission valves which affects the Corporation's ability to supply through the existing pipeline infrastructure as well as address the approximately fifteen (15) years outage of pipe borne water in the communities mentioned.

Under the LUWSP World Bank's eight million (8m) dollars initiative, an express pipeline is nearing completion to replace the existing pipeline which supply valves cannot be located due to construction on or along its route and a one million reservoir facility is being constructed for supply of pipe borne water to the Paynesville rock hill community.

The express pipeline construction project which is expected to be concluded by August 2022 will lift water from the LWSC fish market gantry to its Newport reservoir for subsequent supply to central Monrovia and parts adjacent.

Speaking when he toured the pipeline construction project and other Corporation's facilities, Bishop George D. Harris said the construction of the sixteen inch (16") express pipeline provides the Corporation the impetus to strive for improvements in its service delivery to the people of Liberia.

"We are being given a bigger opportunity by this pipeline construction to change the narratives of LWSC and ensure maximum productivity that affects our people and leave a legacy for this government and our future generation"; the LWSC Board chair was noted.

According to the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation Board Chairman, adequate service delivery and employees welfare are key to running an effective Corporation and the pipeline project will not only ensure adequate service delivery but increase the Corporation's revenue capacity.

"I want to believe this pipeline will also assist in our revenue generation and make us capable of paying our employees better and on time "; Board chair Harris optimistically expressed.

The LWSC Board chair then registered his impression on the gains being made to respond to some of the challenges at the Corporation noting that it requires the collective efforts of both top management and the general workforce for improvements at the state owned enterprise.

"As we tour these facilities, we get to see for ourselves the real issues and make judgments on the decisions to remedy of the challenges", Board Chair Harris mentioned.

According to Bishop George D. Harris, his tour of the Corporations' Monrovia Facilities is the beginning of several visitations at all its sights across the country; as this he says will continue to abreast him with the situations and status of these facilities and the welfare of the employees.

Also speaking during the tour was the managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation Hon. Duannah A. Kamara who commended the World Bank for what he termed as consistent support to his management team.

"We want to again thank the World Bank for this big project"; MD Kamara added.

According to Hon. Kamara, the World Bank has continuously provided timely support to the Liberian people through the LWSC sighting amongst others the COVID 19 support to his Corporation.

Also, on the top management tour were the deputies for technical services and administration Hon. MacArthur Hilton, Hon. Moseray Momoh and Hon. Benedict Fully, proxy of the ministry of finance development planning on the Board of LWSC.

The LWSC top management tour covered the Corporation's Ducor and Newport reservoirs, the pipeline construction routes which runs from the Newport Street reservoir to the fish market gantry, the Fish market gantry and the Fiamah sewer plant.