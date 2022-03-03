Liberia: Big Guns Bow Out of the Petrol Trade Cup

Monrovia — The Liberia's Petrol Trade cup enters the semifinal with some astonishing results.

The peak of the tie saw Invincible Eleven IE bowing out to second division outfit Muscat FC at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex Practice pitch.

IE who paraded five of their new signings with four foreign players making their debut but it could not help the yellow boys from going down 1-0.

Mark Yallah got the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute with a fantastic header to seal Muscat FC place in the last four.

Among the shocking results three of Liberia's first division clubs made an embarrassing exit from the Petrol FA Cup after losing to second-tier sides Muscat FC, Nimba FC, and Tony FC.

On Wednesday Big spenders Bea Mountain, Monrovia Club Breweries were knocked out on penalty shootout while the oldest Football club Invincible Eleven bow out to second division outfit Muscat FC 1-0.

Bea Mountain who was considered favorite going into the match got the match on with new signing Sam Kollie hitting the back of the net in the 7th minute after Edward Ledlulm ball hit the post but Sam was in the right place to tip in from close range.

Tony FC down by a goal mounted more pressure on Bea Mountain but was unlucky to level things.

Thomas Barr made it 2-0 to the Gold Boys of Bea Mountain in the 26th minute from a brilliant Sam Kollie pass.

The second division side could have reduced the tally but their strikers were guilty of several wasted efforts

Sam Kollie effort saved by Tony shot stopper from a one-on-one situation.

With six minutes to the end of the first half Tony FC reduced the scoring line in the 39th minute with an own goal from Bea Mountain's Monloney Manneh.

The second division outfit had the opportunity to draw the first half in the 44th but Emmanuel Dean made a decent one-on-one save.

Back from the break Tony mounted pressure for the equalizer but was guilty of wasteful scoring chances.

Bea Mountain was reduced to ten men after right-back Mono Golafaly was shown his second yellow card of the evening.

Tony FC captain Solomon Zeah came to the rescue of his side with a crucial clearance of a possible goal after Kollie got past the keeper.

Edward Ladlium of the Gold Boys missed a clear chance to kill the game in the 84th minute but four minutes later Tony FC leveled things in the 89th minute to take the game to a penalty shootout which was won by the Tony FC 5-4.

Kemon Kamara was guilty of missing the only penalty shot out for Bea Mountain.

At the Tusa field Defending Champions Monrovia Club Breweries and second division side Nimba FC settled to a 2-2 draw but the second division club pulled a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over the Beer Boys to progress to the semifinal.

In the second match at Tusa Field LISCR FC defeated their first division counterparts Nimba Kwadwo 3-1.

Sam Jackson, Sheku Sheriff and Marlon Harris got LISCR's goals while Julius Nyanamah was on hand for the consolation goal.

Wednesday results mean LISCR FC is the only team from the top league that is in the last four of the competition along with Tony FC, Muscat FC, and Tony FC.