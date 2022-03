President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued decree no. 59 of 2022 allocating 29 feddans in Assiut to be used for some petroleum projects. Sisi also issued decree no. 58 of 2022 allocating different areas of state-owned lands for establishing schools in a number of governorates.

As well, Sisi issued decree no. 57 of 2022 restoring two pieces of land, that were allocated for touristic activities South Sinai, to the state.

The decrees were published in the official gazette on Thursday.