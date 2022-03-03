Egypt's Consul in Chicago Partakes At Bolingbrook's Annual Celebrations

3 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Consul General of Egypt in Chicago Sameh Aboul-Enein, participated in an event of the annual celebrations of the chamber of commerce of the Village of Bolingbrook, Illinois.

In a statement released on Thursday, the consul said his participation came at an invitation from Mary Alexander-Basta, the first Egyptian woman to hold the position of the mayor of the Village of Bolingbrook.

During the event, which marks the first anniversary of the inauguration of the mayor, Alexander-Basta delivered a speech to shed light on trade, economic and architectural boom under her ruling.

The consul said the mayor voiced hopes on having trade and tourist cooperation with Egypt.

