Egypt: STCE Wraps Up Activities of Entrepreneurship Week

The Military Production Ministry's Science and Technology Center of Excellence (STCE) has wrapped up the activities of entrepreneurship week on Thursday.

The event was organized in cooperation between the STCE and the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT) under the directives of Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi to train entrepreneurs to cope with the goals of Egypt Vision 2030.

STCE Chairman Ehab Abu Bakr El Sehaili said the activities of the week included the participation of a host of key figures and experts in scientific research and entrepreneurship domains with a view to promoting technology and spreading innovation culture.

The event also aimed to support innovators to solve any problems or challenges they may face in the society, he added.