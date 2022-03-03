Egypt: STCE Wraps Up Activities of Entrepreneurship Week

3 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Military Production Ministry's Science and Technology Center of Excellence (STCE) has wrapped up the activities of entrepreneurship week on Thursday.

The event was organized in cooperation between the STCE and the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology (ASRT) under the directives of Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi to train entrepreneurs to cope with the goals of Egypt Vision 2030.

STCE Chairman Ehab Abu Bakr El Sehaili said the activities of the week included the participation of a host of key figures and experts in scientific research and entrepreneurship domains with a view to promoting technology and spreading innovation culture.

The event also aimed to support innovators to solve any problems or challenges they may face in the society, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X