Egypt: Senate President Meets With His Moroccan Counterpart

3 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Senate President Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq met on Thursday with Moroccan Parliament Speaker Rachid Talbi Alami.

Alami welcomed the Egyptian Senate's delegation and asserted the importance of boosting contacts between Egypt's Senate and the Moroccan parliament to invest the strong relations binding between Egypt and Morocco.

Alami urged Egypt's support of Morocco in the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) and Abdel Razeq responded by reiterating Egypt's support of Morocco at all levels.

He pointed out to the strong relations between Egypt and Morocco, adding that Egypt under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi is taking steady steps towards strengthening ties with all African countries.

