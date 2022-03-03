Egypt Gives Model Example in Abiding By Preventive Measures Against Coronavirus

3 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Adviser to the World Health Organization (WHO) Souheil Alouini lauded the preventive measures taken by the Egyptian government to handle the coronavirus pandemic, asserting that Egypt gave a model example in abiding by the preventive measures from day one.

In statements to MENA, Alouini said Egypt was among the first Arab countries to implement the preventive measures outlined by the WHO, especially shutdown and social distance.

The Egyptians who received the vaccine represent the majority, Alouini said.

Alouini, a Tunisian, expressed hope that the COVID 19 pandemic would end soon.

He said that Egypt cooperated with the Tunisian side to face the coronavirus especially during the fourth wave of "Delta" variant.

Alouini's remarks came on the sidelines of the annual Arab-Asian parliamentary meeting for population and development held at the premises of the Egyptian parliament.

