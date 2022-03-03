Egypt: Cabinet Holds Weekly Meeting

3 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The cabinet weekly meeting kicked off Thursday under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli to review a number of economic, political, social, health and sports files.

The meeting is to tackle several domestic issues, draft laws and ministerial resolutions aimed at ensuring economic and social stability, stimulating investment opportunities and following up the national projects in progress in different governorates.

The cabinet will also follow up the measures afoot to provide social security to all citizens under a national initiative adopted by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The meeting will address measures necessary for supporting low-income citizens needs and improving health and education services.

