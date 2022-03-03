Uganda: 10 Human Rights Violation Cases Filed in Courts Against Police Every Day

At least 10 cases are taken to court against the Uganda Police Force over violation of human rights, the Nile Post has learnt.

Speaking during the opening of a workshop for Regional Police Commanders on how to handle civil cases against the force, the Police Director in charge of Human Rights and Legal Services, AIGP Erasmus Twaruhukwa said it is appalling that the burden for the force to defend itself in civil matters has kept going up.

"At least 10 cases are registered against police every day where the force is sued because of the actions of its members. These actions arise from the operations we undertake and the cases we investigate," AIGP Twaruhukwa said.

Because of the rising number of cases, Twaruhukwa revealed the burden in terms of money for compensation of the victims of the human rights violations has also gone up since 2016.

"Police leads in the number of cases where government is taken to court. There is no other institution which has as many cases as we do. Quite often judgment is given against government and bills come to us. As we talk now, the amount of money we are supposed to pay is over shs12 billion since 2016."

Twaruhukwa explained that despite choking on the shs12 billion that has not yet been payed to victims of human rights violations, the police is given shs300 million for this purpose every year which he said only a drop in the ocean.

"The budget, we are given every financial year to clear these is shs300 million. This may not even clear one case. An award can be shs400 million and therefore, the shs300 per year is nothing."

Rationale

The Police director in charge of human rights and legal services explained that the force doesn't not necessarily lose the cases because there is outright evidence against them but noted in many cases, the force, through the Attorney General does not put in evidence to defend itself.

"There are cases we cant win, for example if there is a case arising out of torture and that arising our of detention beyond 48 hours. However, there are those where we can defend ourselves but in most cases we don't do it."

"When we ask for the case files, it doesn't matter whether the case is bad or not. Give us the file and the information we want. It will help us in arguing the case. The Attorney General is always embarrassed when there is no information to defend government in these cases."

AIGP Twaruhukwa warned that it will no longer be business as usual when the Police headquarters writes to Regional Police Commanders for information about cases and there is no response.

He insisted that there is soon going to be disciplinary against RPCs for failure to act accordingly.

"We can't be looking for files when you are there. You represent the IGP in the regions and you should be doing this. When you receive these letters look for these files. We don't want to listen to anything that by the time that incident happened I wasn't there. You only need to task people to look for file and information to bring it to us. Don't say that I wasn't there when this incident happened."

He said the force has now opened a "new chapter" that will help it avoid being dragged to court by emphasizing that officers follow the law while carrying out their duties and that where they have been taken to court, they ably defend government .

According to Frank Nuwizera, a State Attorney, the office of the Attorney General is set to help draft a police handbook on civil suits and that this will help mitigate some of these effects.

"In July 2019, President signed the Human Rights Enforcement Act. Section 10 of this act provides that any perpetrator from any government office who aids and abets violation of human rights may be held responsible for their actions, regardless of the liability of government. Individual officers may be held liable and asked to pay money to compensate the victim,"Nuwizera said.

The officer from the Attorney General's chambers insisted that on many occasions, government has lost civil cases simply because there is no evidence in form of affidavits and witnesses to defend it, adding that on other occasions, the evidence comes in late.

"Sometimes by the time facts come, the pleadings have already been closed and we can introduce new facts. We always want individual officers to become witnesses. If we don't have anyone to give testimony on our behalf, it is impossible for government to win these cases."