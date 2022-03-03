Uganda: Manzoki Goal Helps Vipers Beat Bright Stars

Paul Kiwanuka suffered a disappointing return to the St. Mary's Stadium as Vipers SC secured a 2-1 victory over his Bright Stars side on Wednesday afternoon.

Vipers were quickly on the front foot and could have taken the lead inside the opening 10 minutes, but Milton Kariisa scuffed his shot with the goal gapping after he beat goalkeeper Simon Tamale to a long ball.

Roberto Oliveira's side made the most of their scintillating start to the game and took a deserved 1-0 lead into the half-time break thanks to Halid Lwaliwa's header from Bobosi Byaruhanga's free kick.

Bright Stars gave a good account of themselves immediately after as Kiwanuka got the response he demanded during the half time break, with his side finding the equaliser six minutes into the second half.

Ibrahim Kasinde was cool from 12 yards to send Fabien Mutombora the wrong way for his first goal of the season after Yasin Mugume went down under a challenge from Byaruhanga.

However, just as Bright Stars pushed for a firm foothold of the game, they found themselves back down as Cesar Manzoki benefitted from a loose ball to riffle a shot into the top corner for his 12th of the season.

With the home fans turning up the volume in the stands, they regained control of the game with Bright Stars having goalkeeper Tamale to thank after he did well to deny Yunus Ssentamu and Milton Karisa.

The best of Tamale's efforts in the goal was when he saved Byaruhanga's effort from the penalty spot, again refusing to concede a penalty against Vipers who have had all three of their penalties against him saved.

Bright Stars refused to go silent, and were unlucky to have a would-be equaliser not given after Emmanuel Loki's header seemed to have gone beyond the line before Paul Willa blocked it.

The Venoms now extend their unbeaten run to six and subsequently open up a four-point gap over second placed KCCA FC who face rivals Express FC in the Kampala derby on Thursday.

Bright Stars continue to grapple with relegation as they remain second from bottom on 16 points, two points away from safety.