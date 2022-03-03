Namibia Declares Hepatitis E Eradication

After more than 8 000 cases and a total of 66 Hepatitis E deaths since 2017, the ministry of health and social services on Wednesday announced the eradication of the outbreak.

"It is my pleasure to inform the nation and to declare the Hepatitis E outbreak in Namibia has ended," said health minister Kalumbi Shangula.

Hepatitis E cases have significantly dropped in all regions since the last quarter of 2020.

According to Shangula, the last few cases were reported in the Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Okahao districts.

He added that the acute phase of a virus outbreak is defined by the propagation of the virus within

communities through transmission from one person to another.

Should new cases occur, Shangula said the ministry will promptly and thoroughly investigate in order to respond appropriately and in line with public health prescriptions.

"The ministry of health and social services expresses gratitude to stakeholders for the concerted efforts to bring the Hepatitis E outbreak in our country to an end," Shangula said, further acknowledging the efforts of health care workers.