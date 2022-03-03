Namibia: Zambezi Told to Secure Own Drilling Equipment

The Zambezi Regional Council has been advised to secure its own equipment for drilling boreholes instead of relying on contractors.

These were the sentiments of the National Council's standing committee on agriculture, environment and natural resources during a two-day oversight visit to the region this week.

The committee is chaired by Melania Ndjago, and the vice chair is Elder Filipe,other numbers are Kennedy !Haoseb, Richard !Gaoseb, and Nicodimus Motinga and Paulus Mbango.

The visit was meant to ascertain the economic role conservancies play in the region, as well as to look into the challenges and successes in supplying rural communities with potable water.

It was revealed that for the 2019/20 financial year, the regional council was allocated N$22 million', which it used to rehabilitate 21 boreholes across the region, as well as to drill and install 23 boreholes.

An amount of N$1,5 million was used to buy material for the rehabilitation of boreholes, while N$1,3 million was used for daily subsistence allowances for staff members.

For the 2021/22 financial year some N$900 000 was allocated for the drilling of boreholes for the four traditional authorities in the region, while N$1,2 million was allocated for the rehabilitation of eight boreholes across the region.

Another N$1,8 million went for the drilling of seven boreholes.

Committee member Kennedy !Haoseb during the visit said other regional councils have drilled boreholes at a cheaper price than the Zambezi region, which, he says, had to spend about N$150 000 per rehabilitated borehole, and about N$257 000 on each drilled and installed borehole.

"Therefore, when you buy your rig to drill the boreholes, it will be cheaper, because then contractors would only be responsible for installation. Drilling does not always guarantee that you will find water, so it is best if the government is equipped rather than to be paying contractors for nothing," he said.

Zambezi chief regional officer Regina Ndopu-Lubinda said the council is unable to secure a rig due to a lack of funds.

However, they are in the process of securing a machine to test whether water is available in demarcated areas, and another one to test the quality of water.

In efforts to cut costs on drilling boreholes, Ndopu-Lubinda said they mainly make use of local contractors.

"There are only three contractors of which one cannot drill beyond 60m. The other two have rigs that can drill beyond 60m. However, in terms of the work, which was done by the rural water supply division staff, we had to source materials from outside the region.

"This is also challenging as it causes delays in the completion of boreholes projects," she said.

Ndopu-Lubinda said contractors did not do all the work at the region's boreholes, as workers from the region's rural water supply division did the remaining work.

Other challenges hampering the efficient drilling of boreholes in the region include low water pressure, a lack of materials to maintain boreholes, and an ageing fleet.