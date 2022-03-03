Namibia: Fistball League Kicks Off This Weekend

The Bank Windhoek Fistball League's first round will take place this coming Saturday at the Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) fields in Windhoek.

A total of nine adult teams and six young teams between 13 and 16 years will participate in the games this weekend.

In addition to the reigning champions Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1), SKW 1 are also favourites for the upcoming season in Category A.

"However, CFC 2 and SFC 1 are teams that look set to challenge for the title this season. We can expect a few surprises," said the Fistball Association of Namibia's media officer, Helmo Minz. Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC 2) has established itself as the absolute elite team in Category B. With seven league and cup victories over the past six years, the team from the coast is the top favourite for the championship in Category B.

"In the group stage, two sets are played to 11 points. Each set counts one point. After the preliminary round, the two best-placed teams in each group meet in a semi-final. The same goes for the third and fourth-placed teams," said Minz.

CFC 1, CFC 2, SFC 2, SKW 2 and SKW 4 will play against each other in Group A. Group B will include SKW 1, SFC 1, CFC 3, and SKW 3.

Two U/16 teams from SKW and one from SFC will duel in a round-robin league format. The matches will be contested on a best out of five sets basis.