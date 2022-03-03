Namibia: Struggling State Health Facilities to Receive New Beds to Accommodate Patients in Respiratory Distress

The U.S Embassy in Namibia this week donated 200 new medical emergency beds, to the Ministry of Health and Social Service.

The bed will be distributed to the Katutura Hospital, Okahandja Hospital, Onandjokwe Hospital and Karasburg District Hospital, while several beds will also be stored for future use.

U.S Embassy's Chargé d'Affaires, Jessica Long said this is another sign of how the partnership between the United States and Namibia keeps the people in Namibia better prepared for future health crises.

"I want to encourage everyone again to get vaccinated against COVID-19, because the MOHSS supported by the U.S government through PEPFAR program, has demonstrated determination and commitment to end the HIV/AID epidemic and has clearly shown the responsibility towards ending the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore you can trust the MOHSS and us when we say that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective," she added.

The USAID's Country Representative in Namibia, McDonald Homer said they have worked with Project C.U.R.E on numerous other projects in the past and they are excited to facilitate the transportation of these beds from the U.S to Namibia to respond to possible future COVID-19 patients.

The beds are specially designed for medical emergencies and to accommodate patients in respiratory distress, including vented patients. They have a low height mattress and an attached pole for uninterrupted intravenous therapy.