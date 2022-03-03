Namibia: Cases of Typhoid Fever Confirmed

Cases of typhoid fever from the Windhoek District have been confirmed by the Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula.

"Following the report of the first case in January, nine contacts including three close contacts were traced and tested for typhoid fever. Among the three close contacts, two tested positive," he said during a press briefing.

According to Shangula typhoid fever remains a serious public health problem throughout the world and is transmitted through food and water contaminated by faeces and urine of an infected person. Polluted water is the most common source of transmission.

"Cases of typhoid fever have been reported previously in Namibia, especially in Kavango East and Kavango West regions due to the use of river water. Windhoek district in Khomas recorded only one case of typhoid fever in the past five years," he added.

Shangula said, so far, the ministry has only confirmed the cases described above, but they remain vigilant to be able to detect typhoid fever cases through their surveillance system.

"The public is urged to remain calm and comply with the control measures put in place to contain and prevent further spread of the infection," he added.

Meanwhile, during the same brief, Shangula announced that the hepatitis e outbreak in Namibia has ended.

Hepatitis E virus was first detected in Namibia in December 2017, when the first cases were reported in Windhoek's informal settlements. The ministry, together with its development partners, introduced a campaign to fight the outbreak which since spread to the rest of the country with 8 090 cases reported by August 2021.