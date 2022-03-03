Malawi: Govt to Build Modern Mausoleum for Orton Chirwa

3 March 2022
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Grant Mhango

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says government will build a new mausoleum for Orton Chirwa at Manolo in Nkhatabay District.

Dr Chakwera made the pronouncement when he visited the current mausoleum of Chirwa in the district.

"Apart from constructing a new and better mausoleum, we will improve the village and rehabilitate the school where Chirwa learnt. We are here as a country because of the solid foundation laid by the late Chirwa and others," said the President.

Born in 1919, Chirwa was one of the political leaders during the colonial era.

In 1959 he was arrested alongside the Father and Founder of the nation Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda and other political leaders.

After his release in the same year he became the first president of the Malawi Congress Party.

After the 1964 Cabinet crisis, Chirwa and a few others went into exile.

He was later arrested and died at Zomba prison in 1992.

One of his sons, Fumbani Chirwa, has described the visit to the place as a milestone towards honouring his late father's contribution to the country's political development.

Among others, Chakwera and the First Lady laid wreaths at Chirwa's gravesite. Vice President Saulos Chilima was also present during the ceremony.

Read the original article on MBC.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Malawi Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X