Malawi: Govt to Build Modern Mausoleum for Orton Chirwa

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says government will build a new mausoleum for Orton Chirwa at Manolo in Nkhatabay District.

Dr Chakwera made the pronouncement when he visited the current mausoleum of Chirwa in the district.

"Apart from constructing a new and better mausoleum, we will improve the village and rehabilitate the school where Chirwa learnt. We are here as a country because of the solid foundation laid by the late Chirwa and others," said the President.

Born in 1919, Chirwa was one of the political leaders during the colonial era.

In 1959 he was arrested alongside the Father and Founder of the nation Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda and other political leaders.

After his release in the same year he became the first president of the Malawi Congress Party.

After the 1964 Cabinet crisis, Chirwa and a few others went into exile.

He was later arrested and died at Zomba prison in 1992.

One of his sons, Fumbani Chirwa, has described the visit to the place as a milestone towards honouring his late father's contribution to the country's political development.

Among others, Chakwera and the First Lady laid wreaths at Chirwa's gravesite. Vice President Saulos Chilima was also present during the ceremony.