Namibia: Police Discover Python Carcass in South Africa Truck

A 41-year-old South African national has appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Monday after a dead python was found in the truck he was driving.

According to the Khomas police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Silas Shipandeni, Ayanda Gxoyiyana was arrested at the Windhoek-Okahandja roadblock after the police pulled him over for a routine search and found a freshly killed python in his truck's toolbox.

Shipandeni said Gxoyiyana told the police that he picked it up on the main road between Karibib and Okahandja.

"He did not have any permit or document in his possession from the environment ministry. He was driving a white Scania truck for Coleman Transport Company, South Africa," said Shipandeni.

The officer indicated that the suspect made his first appearance in court on Monday and was denied bail.

"The investigations are completed but the court refused to grant him bail hence the matter is postponed to 18 May for trial," he said.

Shipandeni indicated the python carcass was confiscated by the environment ministry and destroyed, as it was not fit for evaluation and safekeeping.