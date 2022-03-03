Namibia: NSFAF Provisional Awards Set for April

In an effort to calm the nerves of the old NSSCO grade 12s who are anxious about the official date to release their results, Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund assured such candidates can still apply for funding before their results are out.

The NSFAF received N$1.4 billion in this year's budget, although the fund had hoped for N$1.6 billion.

Last year, close to 23 000 students applied for funding but only about 16 000 qualified for NSFAF funding. In 2021, the fund received N$1.2 billion in the budget while it received N$1.5 billion the previous year.

Although local and international universities have resumed classes already, many former grade 12 students are still sitting at home in limbo waiting for their results.

Instilling hope for these uncertain students, NSFAF spokesperson Olavi Hamwele yesterday told New Era the 2021 grade 11 and 12 candidates can apply for funding before their results are released.

"Please note that applications will close on 31 March 2022. Upon validation, provided that the results are released before or on 31 March 2022, provisional awards shall be released by the end of April 2022," Hamwele said.

The delayed release of the results was triggered by exam papers theft for grade 11 and 12 NSSCO examinations, which saw affected subjects rewritten in January and February this year.

As these candidates anxiously await their outcome to determine their tertiary education fate, the education ministry has so far only released the grade 11 results of those candidates who rewrote the affected subjects.

Education ministry spokesperson Sem Shino yesterday said the ministry does not have the exact date as to when results would be released.

"We don't have the exact dates as yet. But as soon as the results are ready, we will send out a statement," Shino maintained.

The early release of results normally affords Namibian candidates who applied to further their studies to present their statements of results to recipient institutions of higher learning.

To make matters worse, the universities' dates for late registration are also near approaching which could potentially leave these grade 12 candidates without a place at university if they qualify.

Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) spokesperson Nico Smit yesterday said the university will endeavour to assist all affected candidates, and they are discussing options internally for every eventuality.

"Ultimately, our hope is that all results will be released before 11 March 2022," Smit said.

Unam spokesperson John Haufiku said the university would stick to 4 March as a cut-off date for late registration.

NUST indicated its dates for late registration are 14 to 18 February 2022, while special registration started on 1 to 11 March 2022 (NSSCO and NSSCAS).

Classes at NUST resumed on 22 February 2022.

Unam late registration for first-year students started on 28 February and ends on 4 March.

All Unam full-time registered students returned to the classroom for face-to-face studies supported by online teaching from 28 February.