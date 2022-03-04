South Africa: BRICS - Has South Africa Caught a Monster By the Tail and Should It Let It Go?

analysis

It didn't take a Nostrodamus to predict that South Africa might be biting off a bit more than it could chew when in 2011 it joined the BRICs (Brazil, Russia, India and China) to create the BRICS (in effect replacing the lower case 's' with an upper case 'S').

South Africa was from the start clearly a tiny Gulliver venturing into the land of the Brobdingnags. At the time, most commentators focused on the huge disparity in the size of South Africa's economy -- about $387-billion in 2019, versus those of China -- $15.5 trillion; India -- $3.26-trillion; Brazil -- $2.1-trillion; and Russia -- $1.68-trillion.

But the more problematic disparity was really political rather than economic. It was the possibility that little South Africa and its democratic values could get stomped on by the geopolitical machinations of its much larger and undemocratic BRICS partners, China and Russia.

In a column for The Star in January 2011 entitled "Let's face it: We are the dwarf among the BRICS" I asked, "Will membership of BRICS gravitate South Africa away from its democratic values, both at home and abroad?"

Others asked the same. Now that concern seems to be materialising as the South...