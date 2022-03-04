Nigeria: Govt Directs 4 Ministries, 11 Northern States to Combat Drought, Desert Encroachment

3 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government Thursday directed a joint collaboration between the four federal ministries namely Environment, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development, Power, and 11 drought prone northern states as well as other relevant stakeholders to combat the menace of desertification in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari gave the directive in Nairobi, Kenya, during a sideline meeting with the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Mr Ubrahim Thiaw.

President Buhari, who is attending the Special Session of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP@50), said the collaboration will involve the four federal ministries and agencies and the 11 states prone to drought and desert encroachment, under the aegis of Northern Governors Forum.

He also canvassed for full cooperation between Nigeria and UNCCD in the prelude to the forthcoming meeting to combat desertification billed for Cote D'Ivoire in May 2022.

On his part, Mr Thiaw said apart from the meeting in Cote D'Ivoire, Climate Change conference would hold in Egypt later in the year, noting that the Conference of the Parties (COP) would be coming back to Africa after 11 years.

On desertification, the UNCCD boss said Africa lost about 60% of its arable land in the past 50 years, leading to a challenge of feeding the people.

His words: "Land degradation is about food, peace and security. And land restoration provides multiple solutions. It brings carbon back to the soil when you cultivate the land."

He noted that no one qualifies more to speak on large scale restoration of land than the Nigerian leader, who is also President of the Great Green Wall, submitting that Nigeria has the greatest stretch of the Wall, which is over 1,000 kilometres.

On drought, Thiaw said it was a phenomenon that had always existed, but is now much more severe and a global issue.

He stressed that President Buhari's leadership is important to drive the process of tackling the various germane issues on desertification, drought and land restoration.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X