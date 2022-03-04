Liberia: Buchanan Gov. Hospital On Fire

3 March 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The only government referral hospital in Buchanan, Grand Bassa county is on fire with patients struggling to leave. Residents and other people struggle to remove the patients, eyewitnesses on the scene told this paper late Thursday.

"Our hospital here is on fire. They are taking the patients from inside, a resident on the scene identified as Rose told this paper

"We do not know the cause of the fire. But it is serious here. People are trying to put off the fire but it is not easy.

Right now, only the Arcelor Mittal Fire truck is here and has gone to get water to help put the fire off, another eyewitness on the scene said.

He added, "the Police Support Unit-PSU is inside helping to take the people from there."

The patients are many. Even those who they operated on today, are taking them from the hospital right now," she added.

