Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity, Power - We Have Suffered Worse Than This - Femi Adesina

4 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has in his article titled: Knock, knock, who's there?, appealed to Nigerians to be patient, noting that the country had gone through this hardship before and would survive the current one.

Reeling out his bosses achievements, in the infrastructural sector, Adesina said that he has come to remind Nigerians that "it is not all doom and gloom in our country".

His words: "Be patient my soul, thou hath suffered worse than this." There were cases of bad fuel before in this country. We slept for days, weeks on end at petrol stations, queuing for fuel. We survived. We will survive again. Las las.

"I've come to knock and ring and tap on your door today, to remind you that it is not all doom and gloom in our country.

"However overcast the sky is, there's always a shimmer of light. And that was what we were shown a couple of weeks back, when the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, accompanied by Works and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, and their other counterparts addressed a town hall meeting on infrastructure financing and human capital development. It was like streaks of light in an overcast sky".

