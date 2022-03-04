Nigeria: 2023 - Other Ethnic Nationalities Should Support President of Igbo Extraction - Edwin Clark

A foremost Nigerian Nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, declared his support for a President of Igbo extraction ahead of the 2023 general election.

Chief Clark showed his support when Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State paid him homage in his Abuja residence and called on other ethnic nationalities to support Ndigbo to enthrone the likes of Umahi to rescue the nation from total collapse.

While extolling Engr. Umahi's leadership acumen, Chief Clark emphasized that it was the turn of core Igbo to produce the next President of Nigeria even as he blessed Governor David Umahi's presidential ambition.

"When I say I want a president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction, I do not mean someone from Delta or Rivers State or anywhere else. I mean a pure southeast Igbo President.

"My preferred choice is Igbo. So, my son, I have heard you. I have prayed for you, whatever you deserve, God will grant it to you.

"When you defected to APC, I asked why, we all are fighting this cause but if the PDP we served 100% abandoned the Igbo, then we all will abandon the PDP. I have told them already."

He commended Governor Umahi for the infrastructural accomplishments in Ebonyi State and prayed God to grant his ambition the needed fulfillment.

"I have heard about the good works you are doing in Ebonyi State, God will guide you and protect you. What you will become, only God can decide and no human being can change it. God will give you the courage, the wisdom, the determination to become what God desires you to be.

"You have all the qualities and God will protect you and grant you the grace to achieve all your desires in good health and long life."

In his speech, Governor Umahi thanked the elder statesman for his blessings and assured him that he would turn around the fortunes of Nigeria if given the opportunity to pilot the affairs of the country.

"I believe that if God shows mercy to this country, he will not bring up a pure professional politician to be the President of Nigeria.

Nigeria needs a bit of a business-minded person who also has gone through our nature of politics and Nigeria needs someone who can engage very properly. Without engagement, without finding what are the people's problems, why do you do what you are doing and without fairness, equity, and justice, it will be very difficult for our country to unite".

Governor Umahi said his ambition is in the hands of God and only Him would ensure he emerges victorious at next year's polls.

"What we do not know is that both good leaders and bad leaders all come from God. When God is happy with the people, He brings good leaders to them but when He is angry with the people, He gives them bad leaders. So, when people castigate leaders, it is God they are castigating.We should turn our eyes unto God so that he will show mercy on us."