Nigeria: Remain Upbeat, Nnamdi Kanu Tells Followers

4 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Steve Oko

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has urged his followers and sympathizers to remain optimistic.

Kanu, according to his Special Counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor stated this when they visited him Thursday at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, where he is currently detained.

Ejimakor who took to his Twitter handle wrote:

"We just concluded a visitation with Onyendu Nnamdi Kanu. Today's visitation is very important because of the previously aborted visitations.

" We had very fruitful interactions and mutually debriefed on all issues. He greets his followers and urged all to remain upbeat".

Kanu's lawyers and family had cried foul over DSS refusal to allow them access to the IPOB Leader twice last week, thus, raising concerns over his safety.

Both IPOB and the family had expressed doubt and worry over Kanu's life, arguing that it is either his health had deteriorated or he was dead.

The court had ordered the DSS to allow Kanu's lawyers and family unfettered access to him twice a week ( Mondays and Thursdays).

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X