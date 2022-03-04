Nigeria: Enugu Records First Rain of Year, Eases Heat Wave

Enugu State has recorded its first rain of the year 2021 on Thursday, 3rd of March, thus reducing the unbearable heat wave.

The rainfall started at about 9 p.m. with a heavy breeze earlier and lasted for over 40 minutes.

Almost all parts of Enugu metropolis witnessed the rain, which came with a cooling effect on the harsh situation occasioned by dry weather.

When contacted a friend who resides at Gariki, Enugu North local government area, Mr Johnson Odo, said that it was a great relief as "we are already melting as humans".

"We now have a cool atmosphere and is well cherished. The heat has been too much," Odo said.