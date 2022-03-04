Liberia: Cllr. Gongloe Apologizes to the Liberian Media ￼

Monrovia — A renowned Human Rights Lawyer and Social Activist, Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe has apologized to the Liberian media for his demeaning comments targeting its performance.

Cllr. Gongloe's apology was prompted by his description of the media after a junior high school pupil eloquently introduced him at last weekend graduation ceremonies of the Heritage Impact Senior High School, in Gompa City, Nimba County.

The Presidential Hopeful after being thrilled by the brilliance of the junior high female student heaped praises on the kid, relegated the reading skills of broadcast journalists across the country to elementary standards.

Cllr. Gongloe urged the broadcast journalists to take up lectures at the Heritage Impact School aimed at bettering their reading qualities.

Owning to this unprovoked comment, sections of the Liberian Media, especially in Nimba County are threatening media blackout on Gongloe's activities.

To roll back the comments, Cllr. Gongloe on Tuesday, visited the Headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia and recounted his long standing relationship with the Liberian Journalism Community.

Cllr. Gongloe indicated that he has defended journalists during some of the darkest periods in Liberia's history and is currently a champion for reforms in the legal regime guiding the sector.

Responding, the Vice President of the Press Union of Liberia, Mr. Daniel Nyakonah, said it is honorable that Cllr. Gongloe recognized his error and sought forgiveness.

Mr. Nyakonah said the media has challenges like other professions including lawyers, but indicated that it is always good to pinpoint media practitioners who perform below required standards in Liberia than categorizing the entire profession as a quack.