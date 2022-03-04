Tunisia: Hammamet to Host International Kickboxing Tournament On April 1

3 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Hammamet will host on April 1 an international kickboxing tournament and four African championships, including a women's tournament, said the event's organisers.

These tournaments, which will take place in the hall of Hammamet, will bring together ten countries, namely: Tunisia, France, Belgium, Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Algeria, the Netherlands, Senegal, Cameroon and Italy.

Tunisia will be represented by world champion Mohamed Arfaoui (-75 kg), Mohamed Ben Mendil and Hatem Jaoua (-59 kg), Souhaib Skik (-81 kg), Hakim Ktaieb (-65 kg) in men's events and Ghofrane Abdellaoui (-54 kg) in women's.

