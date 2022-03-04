Tunisia: Cumulative Labour Income Up 27 Percent - BCT

3 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The cumulative labour income edged up 27% to 1.175 billion dinars during the first two months of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

Likewise, tourism revenues posted a 40% rise from 234 million dinars to 327MD, the monetary and financial indicators published Thursday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) show.

The foreign debt services were also up 4%, to 1.418 billion dinars until February 28, against 1.365 billion dinars by the end of February 2021.

The BCT further reported a rise in foreign exchange reserves, currently ( March 2, 2022) close to 23.5 billion dinars, against 21.9 billion dinars on the same date in 2021.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X