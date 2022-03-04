Tunisia: Cumulative Labour Income Up 27 Percent - BCT

Tunis/Tunisia — The cumulative labour income edged up 27% to 1.175 billion dinars during the first two months of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

Likewise, tourism revenues posted a 40% rise from 234 million dinars to 327MD, the monetary and financial indicators published Thursday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) show.

The foreign debt services were also up 4%, to 1.418 billion dinars until February 28, against 1.365 billion dinars by the end of February 2021.

The BCT further reported a rise in foreign exchange reserves, currently ( March 2, 2022) close to 23.5 billion dinars, against 21.9 billion dinars on the same date in 2021.