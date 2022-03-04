Tunisia: Nouakchott and Nouadhibou to Host Tunisian-Mauritanian Multisectoral Economic Days From March 6 to 10

3 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (Conect) is organizing, from March 6 to 19, in Nouakchott and Nouadhibou in Mauritania, Tunisian-Mauritanian multisectoral economic days under the theme "For a partnership and efficient and profitable investments", with the participation of 40 companies from various sectors.

More than 100 Tunisian and Mauritanian organisations and economic operators are expected to take part in these days which "will be networking channels for the promotion of their products and services while being based on the creation of relations between the various economic actors and representatives of institutional bodies," Conect said in a statement published Thursday.

Organised in collaboration with the Export Promotion Centre (CEPEX), this mission aims essentially to create sustainable business opportunities and partnerships for the development of trade and investment between the two countries by strengthening the presence of Tunisian and Mauritanian organisations at the national and international levels.

On the sidelines of these days, business meetings will be organised between the delegations of both countries in addition to field visits for economic groups in Nouakchott and Nouadhibou.

