Sudan: Friends of Sudan Issue Statement On UNITAMS Report

Khartoum / Brussels — The Friends of Sudan called on the relevant Sudanese stakeholders yesterday, to engage in the next phase of the political process to resolve the ongoing political crisis in Sudan. The statement follows the report from the UN Integrated Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) on Monday, where UNITAMS outlined their goals to restore the path of transition towards civil and democratic transition.

Friends of Sudan said in their statement, that they were "committed to supporting the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a free, democratic, peaceful, and prosperous Sudan".

Friends of Sudan statement:

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union, as members of the Friends of Sudan, welcome the publication by the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) of its summary report on consultations with Sudanese stakeholders, against the backdrop of Sudan's ongoing political crisis.

The active engagement of a wide range of Sudanese stakeholders in the consultations, including those representing women, youth, and other groups and regions is a strong and encouraging sign of the actors' unwavering commitment to resolving the political crisis and to paving the way for a democratic and peaceful Sudan. The report reflects their views and demonstrates strong consensus on a number of key issues and principles, including: installation of a transitional cabinet of civilian technocrats; reduction in the size and powers of the transitional Sovereign Council; establishment of a transitional Legislative Assembly composed of civilians; the equitable participation of women in the transitional institutions; the importance of transitional justice and accountability; and the need to establish new electoral laws and bodies which can deliver free and fair elections.

The areas of consensus provide an important basis for further efforts by all Sudanese parties to find a common understanding on the way forward, by agreeing on a new constitutional and legal basis and governance arrangements for the remaining transitional period, pending credible elections. These efforts must remain Sudanese-owned and -led, and we welcome the commitment of UNITAMS, the African Union, and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, as well as the EU, the League of Arab States, and Friends of Sudan, to work together to support the process.

The UNITAMS report also notes overwhelming consensus on the need to build a conducive environment for a political process, by stopping violence and killings in the context of protests, lifting the State of Emergency, ending unjust detentions, ceasing attacks on hospitals, and respecting rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

'The goal of the European Union is to help the Sudanese actors achieve success in their democratic transition, leading to free, and fair elections... '

Dr Annette Weber, the European Union's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, arrived in Khartoum today on a planned regional visit to meet with various Sudanese leaders, including those from the military, to discuss a solution to the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Weber told press before her arrival that the European Union supports stability in Sudan, which is key to the security of Horn of Africa.

Weber said the EU is talking to all the stakeholders inside Sudan, including the de-facto government authorities, as well as the regional and international partners including the African Union, IGAD and the United Nations.

The EU envoy's goal is to help Sudanese actors achieve success in their democratic transition, leading to free and fair elections and a Sudanese-led consensus.

Weber supports and encourages all the Sudanese stakeholders "to choose dialogue over disagreement in order to bring back the transitional period to the democratic and peaceful track, as well as the values declared in the revolution of freedom, peace and justice".