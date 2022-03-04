Sudan: Five Sudanese Footballers Drown As Nile Ferry Capsizes

3 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Shendi / El Matamma — Five footballers have drowned in Sudan's River Nile state, after a boat carrying a football team from Shendi, across the river to play a fixture in El Matamma capsized and sank in the Nile on Sunday.

The entire El Malaha (The Navigation) team, which competes in the third division, boarded the boat to carry them to El Matamma on the western bank of the river, where they were due to play a match against El Jiref the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

Radio Dabanga has learned that Wagee Allah Abdelgayoum, El Mahdi Hasan El Awni, Amer Mohamed Saeed, Ammar Mohamed Saeed, Mohamed Fadul El Sayed, were the players who drowned.

Ferries are the default way for the public to travel across the Nile, however many of the boats are old and in a poor state of repair. Coupled by fluctuating seasonal river levels and unpredictable water conditions, this results in frequent and often deadly accidents.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X