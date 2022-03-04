Nigeria: FAAC Shortfall - NLC Kicks As Kano Govt Slashes Workers Pay

Kano — Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, yesterday, rejected plans by the state government to slash February salaries of workers, as a result of short fall in Federation Accounts Allocation Committee, FAAC allocation shared among the states.

The government said it will resort to use of the April 2021 salary template where some percentage was deducted from state workers' pay while local Government workers were paid the outlawed N18, 000 minimum wage.

The State Chairman, Kabiru Ado Minjibir, while briefing newsmen on it stand, yesterday, at the labour house, said it is disassociating itself from the government plan. Minjibir hinted that government said it could not pay the N30, 000 new minimum wage to Kano State workers as a result of short fall in FAAC allocation shared among the states.

He said: "We were invited for a meeting with the government under the office of the State Head of Civil Service and presided over by the Head of Service, Binta Ahmad, that the state government could not pay the N30,000 minimum wage as a result of short of funds received from FAAC Allocation.

Binta revealed that N504 billion was distributed across the states of the federation for January 2022 as against the N699 billion distributed for December 2021, and so they resorted to paying workers using template of April 2021 salary where some percentage was deducted from state workers pay while local government workers were paid the N18,000 minimum wage."

Minjibir said that by extension, if this payment is made, obviously, there's going to be a short fall on the remittance to Kano State Pension Funds Trustees and obviously the payment of monthly pensions will also be reduced.