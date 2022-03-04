Nigeria: Bauchi Ginger Growers Target 200 Tonnes - Official

4 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Ginger Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (GGMAN), Bauchi State Chapter, says it has earmarked 700 hectares of land, to accelerate cultivation of the commodity next cropping season.

The Chairman of the association, Malam Ahmed Mohammad, gave the indication in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Bauchi.

He said the association had recently registered 3,500 ginger farmers under the Federal Government's Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP).

Mohammad said the farmers would scale up production of ginger varieties including the normal and turmeric types.

"We set the target of 200 metric tons of ginger this farming season," Mohammed said.

He sought for the state government's support, with regard to the provision of 20 units of tractors and soft loan facilities to members of the association, to encourage cultivation of the produce.

According to the chairman, the association has entered into an agreement with the Upper Benue River Basin Authority for additional support. (NAN)

