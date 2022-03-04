Zimbabwe: Ccc Accedes to Zanu-PF Supremacy

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim vice president, Prof Welshman Ncube, who is reportedly at odds with the party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa, has admitted that Zanu PF is becoming stronger each year based on statistics from the previous harmonised elections.

Prof Ncube's position is at odds with the opposition ritualised stance of disputing poll results, based on baseless rigging claims.

In a series of tweets, Prof Ncube admitted that Zanu PF has become the people's party of choice in Matabeleland regions with the opposition now an underdog.

"The imperative of convergence and unity in the southern provinces which inform the strategic options we have for 2023 are the electoral statistics for the Parliamentary elections. They never lie nor do they yield to slogans and emotions. We can only ignore them at our peril!

"In Bulawayo, in 2000, we mastered 84 percent of the vote. Zanu PF 13 percent. Others 3 percent. By 2018 our percentage share had plummeted to 45 percent. Zanu PF had almost doubled its share to 25 percent and others (who included Khupe's MDC-T) stood at 30 percent. Thus the majority of voters in Bulawayo voted against us in 2018," he said.

Prof Ncube said in 2000 in Matabeleland South, the opposition mastered 60 percent, winning six of the eight seats.

He added that in 2018 the share had dropped to 30 percent worth 1 seat and Zanu PF had gone up to 48 percent worth 12 seats and others stood at 22 percent.

"In Matabeleland North in 2000 we got 74 percent of the vote & all the then 7 seats. Zanu PF 21 percent. Others 5 percent. By 2018 our percentage share had nosedived to 38 percent.

"Zanu PF up to 39 percent. Others 23 percent. This is the harsh reality that must inform our strategic options for 2023. I rest my case," he said.

Prof Ncube who has snubbed all of Mr Chamisa rallies was not immediately available to elaborate on his statements yesterday.