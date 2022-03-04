Zimbabwe: CDF Develops Chiredzi

Masvingo Bureau

Several infrastructural projects are coming up in the sugarcane-growing town of Chiredzi, driven by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The developments are expected to transform the lives of many people in line with Vision 2030 of an upper middle income society. Top among the projects earmarked for Chiredzi using the CDF is the rehabilitation of the iconic Tshovani stadium in the populous Tshovani Township.

The rehabilitation exercise is being spearheaded by Chiredzi West National Assembly member, Cde Farai Musikavanhu, who has already spent nearly $1 million on equipment to rehabilitate the stadium's turf to revive sporting activities in Tshovani.

Cde Musikavanhu yesterday said the rehabilitation of the stadium was on course and challenged Chiredzi Town Council to meet its side of the project.

The town council is supposed to connect power before the rehabilitation of the stadium.

The rehabilitation will entail installation of equipment to irrigate the stadium's turf, putting it almost at the same level as Gibbo Stadium in Triangle.

"We have already purchased the required equipment for rehabilitation works and we are now waiting for council to connect power. We had agreed that they will connect power before we work on the irrigation system for the turf."

Cde Musikavanhu said his team was prepared to start work at Tshovani anytime, given that the project will revolutionise sport in the Lowveld.

"All these projects are in sync with what President Mnangagwa has been preaching all along that we must push for the creation of an upper middle income economy by 2030."

He reaffirmed his commitment to upgrade Tshovani Stadium, and dismissed insinuations that funds for the venture had been misappropriated.

Pipes and a water tank for the turf, together with other materials, have been purchased at a cost of over $700 000.

The materials will be deployed to the project site once council has connected electricity to the stadium.

Cde Musikavanhu said there had been attempts to tarnish the work he had been doing for political reasons, but said he would not pay attention to detractors.

The stadium's development committee comprising representatives of council, business and residents, has been shown the irrigation equipment that has since been bought for the stadium.

Local businessman Mr Venancio Kurauone, chairs the stadium rehabilitation committee.

Besides upgrading the stadium, part of last year's constituency development funds were channelled towards construction of a school in the constituency.

Monyoroka Primary School, which is under construction in Ward 27, will serve students from surrounding commercial sugarcane farms who were walking long distances to school.

Last year, Chiredzi West received $2 million under devolution, with the bulk of the funds going towards purchasing equipment for stadium rehabilitation and construction of Monyoroka School.