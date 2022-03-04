Ghana: UG Medical School Launches 60th Anniversary

The Ministry of Education has made a commitment to play an active role in the expansion drive of the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS).

The move, according to the Ministry, would positively affect the school's ability to increase its intake, improve the doctor-to-patient ratio and help achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG-3).

The Ministry made the commitment at the 60th-anniversary celebration of the UGMS in Accra on Wednesday.

The week-long event on the theme, "Building on 60 years of quality medical education: The role of Technology," would be climaxed with an address by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Launching the event, the sector Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in a speech read on his behalf recognised efforts by the school in establishing the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and TechnologySchool of Medicine & Dentistry, University for Development Studies School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Allied Health Sciences though it had challenges.

He said his outfit was reliably informed of the genuine concern of limited space since its establishment, saying "this has made it difficult to admit many Ghanaians who are both interested and qualify to study medicine and dentistry."

"As a result, young people have to raise thousands of dollars to pursue their training in Europe, China and South America, when same resources can benefit the economy significantly," he added.

Dr Adutwum said he was working with the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and other relevant stakeholders to provide laptops to students and faculties to widen students' interest in studying medicine, while leveraging the technological revolution of the time.

Dr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Minister of Health, was of the view that medical practice had evolved from ancient times to modern day medical practice and that its role could not be underemphasised.

"In this exciting new future, real time partnerships and collaborations with centre of excellence around the globe will be crucial and so investment in IT infrastructure will be a massive game changer," he said.

"The Ministry of Health is also leveraging on technology to improve our processes at agency levels, as well as our e-health project to be launched soon," he added.

The Dean of UGMS, Prof. Margaret Lartey, said great sacrifices, hard work and sleepless nights brought the school to its enviable state and position as the premier medical school of Ghana.

However, she paid glowing tribute to his predecessors who mooted the idea and the establishment of the school, and added that it was time for all alumni to support their alma mater.