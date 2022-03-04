Gambia: GPF Register 4th Win As Berewuleng Defeat Abuko Utd in Women's League

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) women have recorded their fourth win of the season while Bereuleng defeated Abuko United during their week-six fixtures of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's First Division League played at the Live Your Dream Sports Complex in Basori on Sunday.

Defending champions, The Gambia Police Force thrashed Brikama United 5-0 during their earlier game played at Basori on Sunday.

Catherine Jatta opened the scoring for GPF in the 13th minute. Fatou Sonko extended the Police female side's lead with a brace in the 57 and 71 minutes to put the game beyond their rivals. Mbassey Darboe added a fourth in stoppage time while Ya Abie Sowe sealed the win in injury time.

The Gambia Police Force now collected their fourth victory of the season, while struggling side Brikama United suffered their fifth defeat of the season.

The Police female side overall collected four wins, one draw and one defeat, while the Sateba Girls suffered five defeats, one draw and no win yet after six games.

The Gambia Police Force maintained their second position in the league with 13 points, while Brikama United also maintained their rock-bottom (8th) in position with 1 point.

Berewuleng defeated Abuko United by a lone goal to nil in the late encounter played at Basori on Sunday.

The win was the third by Brikama-based team, Berewuleng while Abuko United suffered their third defeat of the season.

Berewuleng overall collected three wins, two draws and suffered one defeat in six games while Abuko United suffered three defeats, collected two draws and suffered one win after six games.

Berewuleng moved third position with 5 points while Abuko United occupied sixth position with 6 points.

Elsewhere, in the second division, Jeshwang United thrashed Prison 5-2 in a game played at the Kiti football field on Sunday.

The Jeshwang-based team collected their fourth victory of the season while Prison FC suffered their third defeat of the season.

Jeshwang United registered four wins, two losses and no draw yet after six games, while Prison FC collected three wins, three defeats and no draw yet after six games.

Jeshwang United occupied third position on 12 points, leveled with Future Bi and Greater Tomorrow, while Prison FC sat sixth position with 9 points, leveled with Lower Nuimi.