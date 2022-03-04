Gambia: 2nd Division Matches to Continue Today

The 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division two league matches are set to continue today, Thursday 4 March 2022.

As part of week-eleven fixtures, Wagadu will play against Water Side FC at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium at 4pm.

The duo will compete to beat each other to stay in the country's second tier for another season.

PSV Wellingara will clash with B4U Kiang West at the Real de Banjul football field at 4pm.

The Wellingara based-club will fight to defeat B4U Kiang West to bounce back in the second division league after losing to Dibba Oil FC 2-1 in their previous league outing.

Young Africans will take on Kanifing East at the Late Ousman Saho football field at 4pm on the same day.