Gambia: Real Miss Chance to Move Three Points Clear in 1st Tier

Real de Banjul on Tuesday missed the chance to move three points clear in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League following their 1-all drew with Samger in their week-nine encounter played at the Late Ousman football field.

Real de Banjul required a victory against Samger to move three points clear in the country's premier league campaign.

The city boys came for the significant three points to move three points clear on the first division league table but dropped two points.

The draw earned Real de Banjul top-spot on the country's league table with 18 points.

The draw moved Samger to 13th place on the first division league table with 9 points.

Meanwhile, Brikama United also drew 1-1 with The Gambia Armed Forces at the Real de Banjul football field.