Gambia: GCYDA Gives Equipment Worth D1.6 Million to Physically Impaired Persons, Tanka Tanka

Gambian-Canada Youth Development Association (GCYDA), a Canada-based youth organisation over the weekend presented equipment worth one million, six hundred thousand dalasis (D1.6 million) to physically challenged people in the country and the mentally-ill patients at Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital.

The donated items included forty-four (44) wheelchairs, twenty-four (24) mattresses, computers, clothes and packets of books, pairs of shoes among others. The mattresses, clothes and pairs of shoes were provided to the mentally-ill patients at Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital, while persons with impaired physical abilities were presented with wheelchairs.

At the presentation, Lamin Kanteh, public relations officer (PRO) of GCYDA, commended the Canadian donors namely Mr. Christ and Mrs Deen for the gesture.

He also thanked Gambian community in Canada for their invaluable contribution, saying they have worked tirelessly to mobilise resources to transport the materials to The Gambia.

"Today, we have seen people receiving the items and they are all happy with the donors and members of the association for the gesture." he said.

He advised the beneficiaries to take good care of the material in order to serve them well and added the equipment is not for sale.

Muhammed Jallow, a beneficiary said the wheelchair would greatly help them to travel to various places in time, while expressing appreciation to the donors for the magnanimity.

"We have definitely appreciated the gift and we are grateful. These items will help us a lot." he said.

Ramou Jeng, another beneficiary added; "We were faced with some challenges due to lack of wheelchairs. For the past four years no one has donated to us with such material and without it we cannot move. So I want to thank the Canadian philanthropists for the gesture."

Ebrima Bah, Nursing Officer-in charge at Tanka Tanka Psychiatric Hospital, who received the mattresses on behalf of government, described the move as timely and laudable.

Bayo Fitness marks 2nd anniversary of Walk for Health

GPA extends magnanimity to OSDIVI