South Africa: The Court Has Spoken - All Hail King Misuzulu Ka Zwelithini

analysis

The declaration by the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week that Prince Misuzulu is the undisputed successor to the Zulu throne, perhaps inadvertently settles a matter that has for decades soured relations between the ANC and the IFP regarding the monarchy and efforts to reconcile.

The ANC accused IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi of imposing himself on the Zulu royal family to use the monarchy to further the political ends of his party, while some senior members of the royal family disputed that Misuzulu was even a legitimate Zulu prince.

Since the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini in March last year, Prince Buthelezi has been at the forefront in the management of the affairs of the royal family and has been the key driver of the elevation of Prince Misuzulu as the rightful successor in terms of Zulu customary law and tradition.

It was in his role as traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation, and as a senior member of the royal family, that he convened the meeting in May last year that endorsed Prince Misuzulu as next in line to the throne.

The dissenting family members who resorted to the high court to restrain President Cyril Ramaphosa from recognising Prince...