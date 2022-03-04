South Africans Fleeing Ukraine Encounter Physical Threats, Racism and Confusing Information

analysis

Since the onset of the Russian invasion in Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, more than one million refugees have fled into neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania and Hungary. In their journeys to escape, some South Africans have grappled with physical threats, racial discrimination and conflicting information.

For South African nationals stranded in Ukraine after the sudden onset of the Russian invasion on 24 February, the past week has been filled with uncertainty and fear. Many have faced long journeys to find refuge in neighbouring countries such as Romania and Hungary.

As of Thursday, it was estimated that more than one million people had fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, all while public transport systems in the region faced heavy disruptions because of ongoing Russian attacks.

Families have responded to our call & alerted us to other South Africans in #Ukraine who hadn't registered with us. We've updated the numbers accordingly. Here's the latest figures. 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/a8OFVYmk5o

-- Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) March 2, 2022

On Friday, 25 February, a small group of South African medical students headed to the train station in Kharkiv, a Ukrainian town not far from the Russian border. They, like many others, were attempting to take advantage...