Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Eight New Infections Thursday, Lowest Daily Cases in 2022

4 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

The breakdown of the eight infections shows that Rivers State recorded five cases while FCT reported three.

With no fatalities reported, Nigeria on Thursday recorded eight additional coronavirus infections, ranking the lowest daily infections in 2022.

The latest statistics as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Thursday night show that the new confirmed cases were recorded in both Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While the fatality toll has remained at 3,142 cases, the newly confirmed cases indicate a significant decrease in the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The disease centre noted that the infection toll now stands at 254,606, while the number of discharged cases increased to 249,154, as the FCT also reported 10 community discharges on Thursday.

The breakdown of the eight infections shows that Rivers State recorded five cases while FCT reported three.

NCDC added that seven states: Abia, Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau and Sokoto reported that they recorded no cases on Thursday.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X